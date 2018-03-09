Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alcoa Corp (AA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Alcoa accounts for 1.9% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alcoa by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,279,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,958 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $99,757,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 88.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,324 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $35,651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,761,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,984,000 after purchasing an additional 570,178 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp (AA) opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alcoa Corp has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,840.00 and a PE ratio of 37.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.19). Alcoa had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.72.

In related news, VP William F. Oplinger sold 229,475 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $12,130,048.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,246.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tomas Mar Sigurdsson sold 10,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $513,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

