Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,330 United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,330 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000. United Rentals comprises 3.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jessica Graziano sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $296,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Singleton B. Mcallister sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $360,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,840 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,337. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.18.

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE URI) opened at $183.36 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $15,310.96, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.09. United Rentals had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 40.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

