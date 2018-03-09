Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Halliburton (HAL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,920,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,644,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,837,947 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,119,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,658 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,979,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 409.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,203,182 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.09.

Halliburton ( HAL ) opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.59%.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $64,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robb L. Voyles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

