Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 108.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO) opened at $197.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9,160.00 and a P/E ratio of 14.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index has a 12 month low of $156.37 and a 12 month high of $198.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

