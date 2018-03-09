Praxair, Inc. (PX) Holdings Increased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 122.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Praxair were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PX. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Praxair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Praxair by 2,171.1% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Praxair by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Praxair alerts:

Shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) opened at $157.88 on Friday. Praxair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $45,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Praxair had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. equities analysts forecast that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Praxair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Praxair from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Praxair from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/praxair-inc-px-holdings-increased-by-caxton-associates-lp.html.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.