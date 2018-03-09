Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Dril-Quip (DRQ) a $40.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on Dril-Quip and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Dril-Quip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen set a $45.00 price objective on Dril-Quip and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dril-Quip from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE DRQ) traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,084. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,760.00, a P/E ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,073 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 41.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,147,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,975,000 after purchasing an additional 927,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,249,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 255,037 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,561,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc (Dril-Quip) designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered drilling and production equipment. The Company’s operations are organized into three geographic segments: Western Hemisphere, including North and South America, headquartered in Houston, Texas; Eastern Hemisphere, including Europe and Africa, headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, and Asia-Pacific, including the Pacific Rim, Southeast Asia, Australia, India and the Middle East, headquartered in Singapore.

