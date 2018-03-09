Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 482,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,348,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David P. Falck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $400,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,440.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 39,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $3,018,380.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,467.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. ( NYSE:PNW ) opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,433.06, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.81 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.12 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through regulated electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

