Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. iShares S&P 500 Index comprises approximately 4.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,393,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,889,000 after buying an additional 5,476,333 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,378,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,472,000 after buying an additional 1,297,685 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,170,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,791,000 after buying an additional 625,278 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index by 31.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,154,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,456,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,569,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,531,000 after buying an additional 207,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Index alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV) opened at $276.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 1-year low of $233.10 and a 1-year high of $288.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $156,460.00 and a PE ratio of 12.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/pinnacle-wealth-planning-services-inc-acquires-new-holdings-in-ishares-sp-500-index-ivv.html.

iShares S&P 500 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.