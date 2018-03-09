Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,028,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $212,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6,572.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,228 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE PM) opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.17%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

