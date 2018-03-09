Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Lowered by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,149 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,918.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,765 shares of company stock worth $4,217,653 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE PFE ) opened at $36.50 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $217,570.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 77.71%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.82 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/pfizer-inc-pfe-stake-lowered-by-first-citizens-bank-trust-co.html.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.