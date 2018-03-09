Perrigo (PRGO) Given a $105.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.88.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) opened at $85.06 on Monday. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $63.68 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $11,670.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

In other Perrigo news, CEO Uwe Roehrhoff acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.85 per share, with a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $401,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Wesolowski acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $60,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

