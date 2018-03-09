Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 14,921,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,505,000 after purchasing an additional 315,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,882,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,895,000 after purchasing an additional 855,620 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 109,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,382,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 193,616 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paramount Group ( NYSE PGRE ) traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 692,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,342. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,450.14, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $180.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating, managing, acquiring and redeveloping Class A office properties in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, District of Columbia (DC) and San Francisco. The Company conducts its business through, and substantially all its interests in properties and investments are held by, Paramount Group Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership).

