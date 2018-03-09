Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on OXFD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global ( NASDAQ OXFD ) opened at $12.69 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $312.53, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.21.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $36,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 16.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth $247,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 8.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing tests for under-served immune-regulated conditions. The Company’s product lines and development activities principally focus on four areas: infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease and immune-oncology.

