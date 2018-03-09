Osisko gold royalties (OR) PT Raised to C$16.50

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.83.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 170,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,589. The firm has a market cap of $1,970.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45 and a beta of -0.12. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.58.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,800.00. Also, insider Elif Lévesque purchased 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.35 per share, with a total value of C$49,955.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,045 shares of company stock worth $124,366.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Osisko) is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metal and other interests in Canada and across the world. The Company’s assets include the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Malartic, Quebec and Eleonore mine, located in the James Bay area in Quebec.

