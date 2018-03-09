Orosur Mining (OMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Orosur Mining Inc (LON:OMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), with a volume of 38125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.63 ($0.12).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.48) price target on shares of Orosur Mining in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc (Orosur) is a Canada-based gold producer and exploration company. The Company is focused on identifying and developing mineral opportunities. The Company operates in Uruguay, Chile and Colombia. In Uruguay, the Company operates the San Gregorio gold areas in the northern Department of Rivera.

