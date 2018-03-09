OppenheimerFunds Inc. Purchases 22,119 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BB&T by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 22,629 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,253,646.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher L. Henson sold 48,524 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $2,656,689.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,089 shares in the company, valued at $9,859,872.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,078 shares of company stock worth $9,316,414. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BB&T to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BB&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on BB&T from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE BBT) opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42,821.60, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 5th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

