On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) Director Edwin A. Sheridan Sells 22,404 Shares

On Assignment, Inc. (NYSE:ASGN) Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 22,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $1,739,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of On Assignment, Inc. (NYSE ASGN) opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. On Assignment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $82.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4,291.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.03.

On Assignment (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.68. On Assignment had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $679.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On Assignment’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that On Assignment, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in On Assignment in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in On Assignment in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in On Assignment by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in On Assignment in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in On Assignment in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on On Assignment from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of On Assignment in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised On Assignment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on On Assignment to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on On Assignment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. On Assignment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

On Assignment Company Profile

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

