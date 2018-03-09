Okta (OKTA) PT Raised to $50.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a positive rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.45.

Okta (NASDAQ OKTA) traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,683,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,157. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,100.00 and a P/E ratio of -33.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 66.09% and a negative net margin of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $81,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $318,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 613,075 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,508 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc is a United States-based independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s Okta Identity Cloud connects and protects employees. It also connects enterprises to their partners, suppliers and customers. The Company offers products, such as Okta information technology (IT) Products and Okta for Developers.

