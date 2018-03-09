NWI Management LP Purchases New Stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP)

NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSEARCA XLP) opened at $54.25 on Friday. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $7,940.00 and a P/E ratio of 7.95.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

