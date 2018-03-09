Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest (NEV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest

Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE NEV) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,809. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

