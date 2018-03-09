Nutanix (NTNX) PT Raised to $52.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTNX. ValuEngine cut Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Vetr cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.98 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ NTNX) opened at $46.32 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,323.35, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.13.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 270.61% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Sangster sold 5,892 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $213,997.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,214,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 193,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,048,918 shares of company stock worth $113,235,013. Insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 850.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

