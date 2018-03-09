NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Shares Bought by Castleton Investment Management LLC

Castleton Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Castleton Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NuStar Energy L.P. ( NS ) opened at $19.78 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,840.00, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.095 per share. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 625.71%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

