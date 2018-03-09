NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LP

Highland Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 49.3% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3,685.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NRG Energy Inc ( NYSE NRG ) opened at $29.60 on Friday. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,332.20, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.59. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.76%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LP” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/nrg-energy-inc-nrg-shares-sold-by-highland-capital-management-lp.html.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc (NRG) is an integrated power company. The Company is engaged in producing, selling and delivering electricity and related products and services in various markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Generation, Retail, Renewables, NRG Yield, Inc (NRG Yield) and Corporate activities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.