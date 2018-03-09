Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Position Boosted by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 143.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Novavax by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 77,733 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 115,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 63,155 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novavax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Novavax to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

Shares of Novavax, Inc. ( NVAX ) opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.28, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Position Boosted by Rock Springs Capital Management LP” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/novavax-inc-nvax-position-boosted-by-rock-springs-capital-management-lp.html.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The Company operates through developing recombinant vaccines segment. The Company, through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.