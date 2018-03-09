Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Stake Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ NCLH) opened at $55.45 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12,420.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,750,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $546,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

