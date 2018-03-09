Northland Capital Partners Reiterates Corporate Rating for Connemara Mining (CON)

Connemara Mining (LON:CON)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Capital Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Connemara Mining (LON CON) traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3.80 ($0.05). 162,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,940. Connemara Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.60 ($0.08).

Connemara Mining Company Plc is engaged in the exploration for and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The Company operates through three segments: Limerick, Oldcastle and Rest of Ireland. It holds interests in approximately 35 exploration licenses mainly for zinc and lead in known mineralized trends.

