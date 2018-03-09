North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 13,215 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co now owns 94,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares in the last quarter. VNBTrust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. VNBTrust National Association now owns 11,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 12,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 25,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Instinet increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199,930.00, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

