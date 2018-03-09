Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) opened at GBX 65 ($0.90) on Friday. Non-Standard Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85 ($1.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $204.24 and a PE ratio of -3,250.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Non-Standard Finance’s (NSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/non-standard-finances-nsf-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-liberum-capital.html.

Non-Standard Finance plc operates in the United-Kindom’s non-standard consumer finance sector. The Company operates through four divisions: Central, Loans at Home, Everyday Loans and Trusttwo. The Company has Home Credit Division of S&U plc (S&U), which trades as Loans at Home. Loans at Home provides home credit and serves approximately 98,000 customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.