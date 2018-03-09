Nomura Boosts Worldpay (WP) Price Target to $93.00

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Nomura to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Worldpay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.59.

Worldpay (WP) opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26,050.00, a PE ratio of 109.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Worldpay has a 1 year low of $59.10 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.04 million. Worldpay had a return on equity of 52.03% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Worldpay will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Worldpay news, insider Kimberly Martin sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $440,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Royal Cole sold 44,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total transaction of $3,683,017.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,764,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,693,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,429,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, formerly Vantiv, Inc, is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

