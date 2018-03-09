Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 124,071 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 148.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,631 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,435,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,255,082,000 after buying an additional 675,471 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,756,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $486,216,000 after buying an additional 112,839 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,568,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $364,846,000 after buying an additional 2,725,972 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,383,911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $345,937,000 after buying an additional 345,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,285,013 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $335,827,000 after buying an additional 441,682 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90,525.87, a P/E ratio of 278.51, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $127.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vetr upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on salesforce.com to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $27,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 39,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $4,125,981.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,090,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,337 shares of company stock valued at $31,729,390. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

Salesforce.com, Inc is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

