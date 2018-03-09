Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.12 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,179,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,411,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE CAT) opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $90,546.28, a PE ratio of 121.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Caterpillar had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 247.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Vetr raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.95 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total transaction of $15,526,004.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,700,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $84,722.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through segments, including Construction Industries, which is engaged in supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure, forestry and building construction; Resource Industries, which is engaged in supporting customers using machinery in mining, quarry, waste and material handling applications; Energy & Transportation, which supports customers in oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail and industrial applications, including Cat machines; Financial Products segment, which provides financing and related services, and All Other operating segments, which includes activities, such as product management and development, and manufacturing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, tires and rims, ground engaging tools, fluid transfer products, and sealing and connecting components for Cat products.

