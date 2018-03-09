Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 80,543 Shares of Mulesoft Inc (MULE)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Mulesoft Inc (NYSE:MULE) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,543 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Mulesoft were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mulesoft by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 474,837 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mulesoft by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,781,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after acquiring an additional 774,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mulesoft by 35.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,265,000 after acquiring an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mulesoft by 5,501.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its holdings in Mulesoft by 151.2% during the third quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,107,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 666,386 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MULE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mulesoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays raised Mulesoft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised Mulesoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised Mulesoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In related news, Director Gary Little sold 21,585 shares of Mulesoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $484,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Gregory George Schott sold 150,000 shares of Mulesoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $4,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 479,199 shares of company stock worth $14,298,946 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Mulesoft Inc (MULE) opened at $34.07 on Friday. Mulesoft Inc has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $34.59.

Mulesoft (NYSE:MULE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Mulesoft had a negative return on equity of 32.10% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Mulesoft Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mulesoft Profile

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

