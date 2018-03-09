Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $3.14 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,782,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,522,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 29,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $3,159,472.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,788,494.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,015 shares of company stock valued at $39,119,554 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ MPWR ) opened at $119.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5,029.33, a PE ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.83 and a 12-month high of $126.80.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.19 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

