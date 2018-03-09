Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Outperform Rating for Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $340.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price target of $302.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $266.74 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.97.

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) traded up $11.66 on Friday, reaching $328.66. 10,993,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,164,409. The stock has a market cap of $142,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a 12-month low of $138.66 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Netflix’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $187,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 163,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $43,050,723.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,483.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,789 shares of company stock valued at $116,214,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1,020.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

