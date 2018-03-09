Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) shares dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 30,036,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 6,873,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

NVCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.05 target price on shares of Neovasc Inc (US) in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut Neovasc Inc (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Get Neovasc Inc (US) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $20.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neovasc Inc (US) stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,355,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,213,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 13.12% of Neovasc Inc (US) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Neovasc Inc (US) (NVCN) Stock Price Down 5%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/neovasc-inc-us-nvcn-stock-price-down-5.html.

Neovasc Inc (US) Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Inc (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc Inc (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.