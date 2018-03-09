Natixis Asset Management Sells 13,708 Shares of Square Inc (SQ)

Natixis Asset Management lowered its stake in Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the period. Natixis Asset Management’s holdings in Square were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 1,407.6% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 649,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,574,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Citigroup lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Square from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

In related news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $258,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,574.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,494,377 shares of company stock valued at $60,902,493 in the last three months. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Inc (SQ) opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20,103.18, a P/E ratio of -326.56 and a beta of 4.56. Square Inc has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.63 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. analysts forecast that Square Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

