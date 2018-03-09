Natixis Asset Management Has $8.86 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

Natixis Asset Management increased its position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the quarter. Natixis Asset Management’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $288,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,974.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 6,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $526,063.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,174. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Inc ( NYSE:WTS ) opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,626.72, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.35 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

