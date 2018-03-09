National Express Group (NEX) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 432 ($5.97) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 419.40 ($5.79).

Shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) opened at GBX 392.20 ($5.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,010.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,705.22. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 337.20 ($4.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 401.80 ($5.55).

In other news, insider Matthew Ashley sold 62,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.39), for a total transaction of £243,005.10 ($335,735.15). Also, insider Chris Davies purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 367 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £11,010 ($15,211.38).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC is an international transport company. The Company’s segments include UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America (operates school bus and transit services), Spain and Morocco (operates bus and coach services), and Central functions. The UK Bus segment’s services are operated from nine garages across the West Midlands.

