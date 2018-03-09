Nantkwest (NK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nantkwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Nantkwest in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nantkwest presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ NK) opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.84. Nantkwest has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 75,201 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 155.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 71,444 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases. Its immuno-oncology NK platform has multiple modes to induce cell death against the tumor or infected cell by direct killing by binding to stress ligands expressed by the diseased cell with the release of toxic granules directly into the tumor cell; antibody mediated killing by binding to antibodies administered in combination and enhancing the cancer killing effect of the administered antibody, enabling targeted cell killing through antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), and target activated killing by binding to known or newly discovered tumor-specific antigens expressed on the surface of tumor cells and inducing cell death by the release of toxic granules directly into the tumor cell and by the release of cytokines and chemokines.

