Nanometrics (NANO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, such as data storage components and discrete including high-brightness LEDs and power management components. It’s automated and integrated metrology systems measure critical dimensions, device structures, overlay registration, topography and various thin film properties, including film thickness as well as optical, electrical and material properties. The company’s process control solutions are deployed throughout the fabrication process, from front-end-of-line substrate manufacturing, to high-volume production of semiconductors and other devices, to advanced wafer-scale packaging applications. Nanometrics’ systems enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor market. “

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on NANO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of Nanometrics ( NANO ) traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.27. 216,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,209. The company has a market capitalization of $675.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. Nanometrics has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Nanometrics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Nanometrics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nanometrics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nanometrics news, General Counsel Janet Therese Taylor sold 1,654 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $40,589.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 20,000 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $529,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,263.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,088 shares of company stock worth $1,635,843. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 60,592 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 410,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 58,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 55,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nanometrics (NANO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/nanometrics-nano-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated is a provider of process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, including sensors, optoelectronic devices, high-brightness (HB) light emitting diodes (LEDs), discretes and data storages components.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nanometrics (NANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.