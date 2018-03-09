Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Myers Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 110.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Shares of Myers Industries (NYSE MYE) traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $628.55, a PE ratio of -68.71, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myers Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling and Distribution. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 15 manufacturing facilities, 20 sales offices, four distribution centers and three distribution branches located throughout North, Central and South America.

