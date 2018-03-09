M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,579 Shares of General Electric (GE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,238,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,212,445,000 after buying an additional 3,297,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,315,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,972,691,000 after buying an additional 19,422,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,322,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,817,125,000 after buying an additional 11,194,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,205,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,463,459,000 after buying an additional 14,316,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,024,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,107,438,000 after buying an additional 23,764,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Electric from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125,984.18, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. General Electric has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company is a global digital industrial company. The Company’s products and services range from aircraft engines, power generation, and oil and gas production equipment to medical imaging, financing and industrial products. Its segments include Power, which includes products and services related to energy production; Renewable Energy, which offers renewable power sources; Oil & Gas, including liquefied natural gas and pipelines; Aviation, which includes commercial and military aircraft engines, and integrated digital components, among others; Healthcare, which provides healthcare technologies in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring and diagnostics, and drug discovery, among others; Transportation, which is a supplier to the railroad, mining, marine, stationary power and drilling industries; Energy Connections & Lighting, which includes Energy Connections and Lighting businesses, and Capital, which is a financial services division.

