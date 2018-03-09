Morgan Stanley Lowers Kroger (KR) Price Target to $26.50

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $26.50 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Kroger (KR) opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,118.12, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Kroger has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $31.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $446,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $425,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,163.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,330 shares of company stock worth $3,094,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Kroger by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 360,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

