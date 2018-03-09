Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,910,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Valero Energy by 45.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 251,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 78,904 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 339,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after buying an additional 84,254 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Valero Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 786,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,499,000 after buying an additional 48,827 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) opened at $93.31 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $40,830.00, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Valero Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $87,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 251,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $23,465,233.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,837,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,187 shares of company stock worth $27,611,828. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

