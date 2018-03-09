Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3,147.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 579.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE MTN) opened at $228.53 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.72 and a 12-month high of $237.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8,760.64, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.16). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Michele Romanow bought 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,846.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,421.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.67.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

