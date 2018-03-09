Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,011 Shares of iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF (AAXJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF (AAXJ) opened at $77.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF has a 1-year low of $59.77 and a 1-year high of $83.52.

iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

