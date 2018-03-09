Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,904 Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,904 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,000,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,402,000 after buying an additional 1,399,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,902,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,554,000 after buying an additional 2,640,432 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10,407.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,679,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,386,000 after buying an additional 2,653,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,385,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,421,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,924,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,413,000 after acquiring an additional 66,307 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

In other news, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 3,893 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $223,652.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin K. Chopra sold 5,553 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $319,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,729,246 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. ( NYSE FLR ) opened at $57.17 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8,067.06, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/moors-cabot-inc-purchases-shares-of-3904-fluor-co-new-flr.html.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company operates its business in four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Government, and Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI). The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services providing engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.