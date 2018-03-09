Moffett Nathanson Upgrades Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Buy

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tractor Supply to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $79.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ TSCO) opened at $64.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $70,691.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,949 shares in the company, valued at $734,349.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 43,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $2,973,536.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Strs Ohio increased its position in Tractor Supply by 248.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 37.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 60.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 38.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,997,000 after buying an additional 83,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

