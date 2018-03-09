Moelis & Co (MC) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37,831 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 636.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 487,660 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the third quarter valued at about $7,145,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,618,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 334.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 129,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 17.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 662,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 98,617 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Moelis & Co ( NYSE MC ) opened at $51.95 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2,870.66, a PE ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 47.12%. The company had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Moelis & Co’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.98%.

In other Moelis & Co news, Vice Chairman J Richard Leaman III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $205,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 33,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,720,924.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,999,369. 52.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/moelis-co-mc-stake-boosted-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company is an investment banking advisory company. The Company provides strategic and financial advice to a client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Company offers financial advisory services across various industry sectors. It advices its clients on decisions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.