MML Investors Services LLC Sells 39,559 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (FTSL)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,559 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. SSI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV in the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV in the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV in the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ FTSL) opened at $48.16 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $48.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

